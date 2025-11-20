Qatar, a key mediator in Israel’s war on Gaza, has condemned fresh Israeli air strikes on Gaza, saying they threatened to upend a fragile weeks-long truce.

Qatar condemned "brutal attacks by the Israeli occupation in Gaza... and considers them a dangerous escalation that threatens to undermine the ceasefire agreement," its foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Doha also called for "concerted regional and international efforts to preserve and uphold the ceasefire agreement".

Earlier on Thursday, a Gaza hospital said four people were killed in new Israeli air strikes.