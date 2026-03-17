AMERICAS
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Trump claims he can do 'anything I want' with Cuba as rhetoric escalates
US president's remarks come as Washington and Havana hold talks amid deepening crisis.
Trump claims he can do 'anything I want' with Cuba as rhetoric escalates
Trump threatens action on Cuba as talks continue / Reuters
March 17, 2026

US President Donald Trump has escalated his rhetoric against Cuba, saying he expects to have the "honour" of "taking Cuba in some form" and that "I can do anything I want" with the country.

The statements come as Cuba and the United States have opened talks aimed at improving their largely adverse relations, which have reached one of their most contentious moments in the 67 years since Fidel Castro overthrew what had been a close US ally.

"I do believe I'll be ... having the honour of taking Cuba. That's a big honour. Taking Cuba in some form," Trump told reporters as the island faces an unprecedented economic crisis.

"I mean, whether I free it, take it. Think I can do anything I want with it. You want to know the truth," he said at a signing event in the Oval Office.

After Trump spoke, The New York Times reported that removing Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel from office is a key US objective in the bilateral talks, citing four people familiar with the talks.

Cuba has traditionally rejected any interference in its internal affairs and has considered any proposals on that front a deal-breaker for any agreement.

Diaz-Canel, 65, who succeeded the late Fidel Castro and his brother Raul Castro as president in 2018, said he expected talks with the United States to take place "under the principles of equality and respect for the political systems of both countries, sovereignty and self-determination."

Trump, after abducting Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro from power and joining Israel in attacking Iran, has said Cuba would be "next."

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He stepped up pressure by halting all Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba and threatening to impose tariffs on any country that sells oil to Cuba.

Cuba says it has not received an oil shipment in three months and has imposed severe energy rationing, resulting in extended power outages.

Much of its economy has ground to a halt.

On Monday, Cuba's electric grid collapsed, leaving the country of 10 million people without power.

On Sunday, Trump said: "We're talking to Cuba, but we're going to do Iran before Cuba."

While more than a dozen US presidents have opposed Cuba's government, Washington has honoured its pledge not to invade the island as part of a 1962 agreement.

RelatedTRT World - 'Cuba's next': US Senator Graham says Havana's days are numbered
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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