The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is scaling up its presence and investment in Türkiye, betting on the country’s innovation economy, green transition, and strategic position between Europe and Asia.
Speaking to Anadolu during his official visit, EBRD First Vice President Greg Guyett said the bank has invested around $2.55 billion across 42 projects this year, spanning energy, infrastructure, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate development, and innovation.
“I believe that by the end of the year we will have a very good chance of meeting or exceeding what we delivered last year,” Guyett said, referring to 2024, when the bank’s investments in Türkiye hit $3.01 billion, a record high.
Guyett emphasised that Istanbul will become one of the EBRD’s regional hubs, reflecting the city’s growing role in the bank’s global operations. “We will be growing our staff significantly here in Istanbul,” he said. “It’s very rewarding to see the incredible number of very highly talented individuals.”
He added that Türkiye’s geographic and geopolitical position makes it a vital centre for data and trade.
As a result of geopolitical developments, data distribution and data localisation have increased, and Türkiye will continue to be a centre, he said.
The EBRD has also exceeded its commitment to Türkiye’s earthquake recovery programme, channelling $1.83 billion into reconstruction and support for affected communities.
“The things that I am most proud of are how we have supported people that have been displaced in the region – housing, shelter, creating jobs through some of our SME initiatives,” Guyett said.
He said further investment is planned for the earthquake-hit areas, especially in housing and job creation, noting that some areas particularly need more efforts.
Despite global economic uncertainty, Guyett said the EBRD remains optimistic about Türkiye’s long-term potential, citing its young, growing, and well-educated population as a major advantage.
He expressed confidence that Türkiye’s current economic policies will help tame inflation. “We continue to wish and hope and believe that the policies of the government will continue to bring inflation down,” he said.