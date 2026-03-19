Iran has stepped up its retaliatory strikes in the Gulf, directing missile and drone strikes at energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait in response to Israeli attacks on its South Pars gasfield, one of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas.

Wednesday’s attacks mark the first direct targeting of Iran’s fossil fuel production since the conflict escalated on February 28 and threaten to further destabilise the region.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced that counterstrikes would hit Saudi and UAE refineries as well as Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex “in the coming hours,” urging citizens, residents and workers to evacuate affected areas.

Iranian officials framed the attacks as a response to Israel’s targeting of South Pars, widely reported in Israeli media to have occurred with the consent of the United States.

Iran’s strikes, part of a broader campaign including attacks on Iraq’s Majnoon oilfield and the UAE’s Shah gasfield and the Fujairah port, have already caused fires and operational disruptions.

Qatar reported on Wednesday that three fires broke out at the Ras Laffan LNG facility, later contained without injuries, while authorities in Abu Dhabi temporarily shut down the Habshan gasfield and Bab oilfield after falling debris from intercepted missiles.

Saudi Arabia intercepted multiple ballistic missiles and a drone targeting eastern gas facilities, and further strikes were reported toward Riyadh. Attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain have also been recorded.

Iran’s attacks have also endangered maritime traffic. A ship burned off the UAE coast and another was damaged near Qatar, highlighting the continued threat to vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for a fifth of the world’s oil shipments.

While Iran insists the waterway remains open, transit has slowed significantly, with more than 20 vessels reportedly attacked since the start of the conflict.

‘Knew nothing’

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday via Truth Social that the United States had known “nothing” about Israel’s attack on the South Pars gas field and that Qatar was “in no way, shape, or form, involved with it.”

The US leader described Iran’s subsequent strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG facility as “unjustifiable and unfair.”

He further stated that Israel would halt attacks on South Pars, but warned that if Iran continued to target Qatar’s LNG facilities, the US would respond directly.

“In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before.”

Israeli officials did not immediately issue a response to Trump’s statements.

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