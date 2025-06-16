ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Iran uses 'new methods' causing Israeli defence systems to target each other
Operation also demonstrated ‘that the calculations and assessments of the Zionist enemy and the Americans against Islamic Iran were completely wrong,’ says IRGC.
"Effective, targeted and more devastating" operations will continue , IRGC says. / AP
June 16, 2025

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said they used new methods to disrupt Israeli multi-layered defence systems during an eighth wave of operations, causing them to target each other.

The IRGC said on Monday that enhanced intelligence and equipment capabilities used in the "more powerful and devastating than before" attack caused Israeli defence systems to malfunction.

"The enemy's multi-layered defence systems were disrupted in such a way that the regime's defence systems targeted each other," it said.

The IRGC said their innovations led to maximum missile strikes hitting targets despite "comprehensive US and Western support" for Israel's defensive technologies.

Iran described the operation as fulfilling promises made by now-deceased commanders and said it showed that “the calculations and assessments of the Zionist enemy and the Americans against Islamic Iran were completely wrong.”

The IRGC warned that "effective, targeted and more devastating" operations against vital targets of the "fake regime" will continue until its "complete destruction."

The strikes killed and injured dozens in Israel on Monday, escalating the conflict that began when Tel Aviv initially attacked Iran in the early hours of Friday, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing top military commanders and scientists.

