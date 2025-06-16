Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said they used new methods to disrupt Israeli multi-layered defence systems during an eighth wave of operations, causing them to target each other.

The IRGC said on Monday that enhanced intelligence and equipment capabilities used in the "more powerful and devastating than before" attack caused Israeli defence systems to malfunction.

"The enemy's multi-layered defence systems were disrupted in such a way that the regime's defence systems targeted each other," it said.

The IRGC said their innovations led to maximum missile strikes hitting targets despite "comprehensive US and Western support" for Israel's defensive technologies.

Iran described the operation as fulfilling promises made by now-deceased commanders and said it showed that “the calculations and assessments of the Zionist enemy and the Americans against Islamic Iran were completely wrong.”