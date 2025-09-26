United Nations — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the United Nations General Assembly was met with mass walkouts, highlighting his growing isolation on the world stage as the Gaza war drags into its second year.

Taking the podium at the start of the morning session on Friday, Netanyahu struck a controversial tone, saying Israel is fighting a war with seven countries.



Armed with pop charts and a barcode scan, he blamed the nations for not backing Israel. "This is not an indictment of Israel; it is an indictment of you."

Netanyahu controversially said that the universal criticism that Israel is targeting civilians in Gaza is not based on facts.

"If there are Gazans who don't have enough food, it's because Hamas is stealing it," he claimed.



Netanyahu denied that there is any enforced starvation in the besieged Palestinian enclave.



"Hamas threatens civilians in Gaza and uses them as props and human shields, which the Western press buys hook, line, and sinker," the Israeli Prime Minister said.

As Netanyahu began his speech, diplomats from dozens of countries began to rise from their seats and leave the chamber.

Muslim, Arab, African, and Latin American delegations led the exodus, followed by several European delegations. Only the US, a handful of Pacific allies, and a few other countries remained in an increasingly empty hall.

The scene was a striking image of Netanyahu's unpopularity abroad.

In the last few days, Britain, Canada, Australia, and France joined more than 140 other countries in formally recognising the state of Palestine. The shift has tilted the balance at the UN, leaving Israel more isolated than at any point in recent memory.