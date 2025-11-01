Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Ankara believes diplomacy remains a viable path toward a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, reaffirming its readiness to host a fourth round of talks and a possible leaders’ summit in Istanbul.

“We reaffirm our readiness to host a fourth round of talks and a possible leaders’ summit in Istanbul,” Fidan said at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Saturday.

Fidan cited his country's critical role in facilitating dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, noting that it hosted three rounds of talks and supported prisoner exchanges.

“As a country maintaining constructive dialogue with both sides, Türkiye successfully facilitated their return to the negotiating table through the Istanbul process,” he noted.

“Our actions, grounded in multilateralism and regional ownership, will continue to shape the parameters of our shared future,” he added: “Türkiye will continue to uphold dialogue and diplomacy as the cornerstone of our foreign policy.”

He underlined that Ankara will work closely with all partners committed to building a fairer, more balanced, and truly representative international system.

The Turkish top diplomat made the remarks at the opening of a session titled “The Return of High-Risk Diplomacy: Middle Powers and the Emerging Multipolar Order” during the TRT World Forum 2025, held in Istanbul with the theme “Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities.”

He underlined that great powers are losing functionality while institutions responsible for preserving regional stability are struggling to cope with complex crises, and humanity is drifting toward multipolarity, adding: “Our vision is clear: We stand firmly on the side of cooperation, dialogue, and inclusive multilateralism."

“If we were to describe the current international system in a single word, it would certainly be uncertainty,” he said, stressing that traditional parameters shaping global politics are now shifting.

“In such turbulent times, our foremost duty is to uphold solidarity and cooperation for the common security and prosperity of future generations.”

"We need to, first and foremost, revitalise a stronger and reformed international system based on global partnership and synergy," he said, adding that to be able to do that, "We must restructure the international system along two main requisites: reforming global institutions with a comprehensive and inclusive approach, and secondly, strengthening cooperation through regional ownership."

The first requisite, Fidan said, primarily concerns the UN, adding that “the challenge we face today is not the absence of rules but their unequal application.”

He reiterated Ankara's position favouring a more democratic structure, particularly regarding the UN Security Council, stating that privileges for a few must be replaced with a framework serving all, and that growing global influence requires fair representation.