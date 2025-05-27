A fresh rain spell compounded by thunderstorms and cloudbursts killed at least five people and injured another 80 in Pakistan, officials and local media reported.

The deaths were reported on Tuesday from Pakistan-administered Kashmir and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

At least three people, including two women, were killed in different parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), in two incidents of cloudbursts, local broadcaster Dunya News reported.

Some 16 people were injured in rain-related incidents in AJK's Kotli district.

Cloudbursts destroyed dozens of houses, including a mosque in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir, and Kotli.

A minor girl was killed, and 58 people were injured due to rains and thunderstorms in KP's Swabi district, a spokesman for Bacha Khan Medical Complex said.

Another person was killed in KP's Shangla district when lightning struck a home.