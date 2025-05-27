CLIMATE
Deadly rain and storms leave 5 killed in Pakistan
Heavy rains destroyed homes, downed power lines, and disrupted life in several areas, marking the second major weather event in a week.
Some 16 people were injured in rain-related incidents in AJK's Kotli district. / Reuters
May 27, 2025

A fresh rain spell compounded by thunderstorms and cloudbursts killed at least five people and injured another 80 in Pakistan, officials and local media reported.

The deaths were reported on Tuesday from Pakistan-administered Kashmir and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

At least three people, including two women, were killed in different parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), in two incidents of cloudbursts, local broadcaster Dunya News reported.

Some 16 people were injured in rain-related incidents in AJK's Kotli district.

Cloudbursts destroyed dozens of houses, including a mosque in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir, and Kotli.

A minor girl was killed, and 58 people were injured due to rains and thunderstorms in KP's Swabi district, a spokesman for Bacha Khan Medical Complex said.

Another person was killed in KP's Shangla district when lightning struck a home.

Strong winds

Several people were also injured in Peshawar, the capital of KP province.

Massive winds downed utility poles and trees, knocked off power, and caused roofs and walls to collapse in different parts of KP and Azad Kashmir.

The capital, Islamabad, was also struck by strong winds followed by rain, which uprooted trees and downed billboards.

This was the second massive rain spell to hit the region in less than a week.

Some 19 people were killed and over 90 injured in rain-related accidents in Punjab and KP last week.

SOURCE:AA
