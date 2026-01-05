Over the past week, Saudi fighter jets have carried out multiple air strikes in Yemen’s Hadramaut province, targeting positions linked to the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a UAE-backed separatist force.

Saudi Arabia has also openly accused the United Arab Emirates, a fellow Gulf state and former ally in the Yemen civil war, of actions that threaten its national security.

The strikes and accusations go beyond a simple battlefield episode. They represent a public rift in what was once portrayed as a united Gulf intervention in Yemen, and serve as a warning of a wider regional strategy that is starting to fall apart.

The UAE has increasingly relied on proxy militias, local armed partners, and parallel security structures to project power beyond its borders.

This approach has delivered short-term tactical gains, expanding Emirati influence along strategic coastlines, ports, and trade corridors.

But it is also accelerating a more dangerous trend: the normalisation of state-backed fragmentation in some of the Middle East’s most fragile countries.

What is unfolding now is not simply a dispute between allies. It is a contest over how power is exercised in a region already hollowed out by war.

The UAE’s growing use of proxy forces marks a significant shift in the regional balance of power. Unlike traditional interventions aimed at shoring up central governments, Abu Dhabi has invested in cultivating armed actors that operate alongside, or openly against, state institutions.

In Yemen, Emirati support for the STC has effectively created a rival authority to the internationally-recognised government backed by Saudi Arabia.

Across the Red Sea basin, this model prioritises control over territory, ports, and security nodes over the reconstruction of sovereign governance.

The danger is not just instability in individual countries. It is the precedent being set.

When regional powers openly sponsor militias to secure influence, fragmentation becomes policy, not pathology.

States no longer serve as the fundamental units of order; instead, armed networks and local strongmen become the currency of power.

Over time, this risk is reshaping Middle East politics into a landscape where borders matter less than loyalties, and where external actors manage instability rather than resolve it.

Expanding the competition theatre

Nowhere is this shift more visible than in Yemen.

The Saudi-led coalition was originally formed with a clear strategic purpose: to counter the Houthis and, by extension, to limit Iran’s expanding influence along the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb strait, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

Yemen is not only a domestic conflict but also a frontline in a wider regional balance-of-power struggle.

For several years, Saudi Arabia and the UAE appeared aligned around that objective.

But over time, and particularly in the past year, the focus of the conflict has subtly but decisively shifted.

As US-Israeli military pressure on the Houthis intensified and Iran absorbed direct and indirect blows across the region, the immediate threat perception that once unified the coalition began to recede.

In its place, a new fault line emerged; this time within the coalition itself .

The recent Saudi air strikes in Hadramaut underscore how far this divergence has gone.

Riyadh now views the growing military and political dominance of STC in eastern and southern Yemen as a direct challenge to its security interests and to the principle of a unified Yemeni state.

Abu Dhabi, by contrast, appears increasingly willing to tolerate, or even facilitate a fragmented Yemen if doing so secures dependable partners along the coast and sustained influence over key ports and maritime routes.