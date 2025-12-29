Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s party declared victory Sunday in early parliamentary elections in the Balkan country.

With the counting of approximately 98 percent of the ballots completed, the Vetevendosje (Self-Determination Movement) party had received 49.62 percent of the vote.

Speaking to journalists at his party’s headquarters, Kurti said his party had achieved the "biggest victory in the history of the country.”

He said that once the final results are announced, they will form the new government and continue their good work.

He also said he expected cooperation from opposition parties so that international agreements could be passed by Parliament.

Kurti later celebrated the election victory with his supporters in the centre of the capital, Pristina.

According to data published on the website of the Kosovo Central Election Commission, Vetevendosje (VV) ranked first with 49.62 percent, followed by the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) with 21.17 percent, the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) with 13.68 percent, and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) with 5.71 percent.