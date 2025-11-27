US President Donald Trump has called for a reinvestigation of all Afghan refugees who entered the United States during the Biden administration after saying the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington had arrived from Afghanistan in 2021.

In a video statement on Wednesday, Trump described the shooting as "a monstrous ambush-style attack just steps away from the White House" and said the soldiers were fired upon "at point-blank range" on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"This heinous assault was an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity," he said.

Trump added that the attack "was an act of terrorism" and said the assault on the National Guard represented "the greatest national security threat" facing the United States.

He also claimed the previous administration had allowed "20 million undocumented foreigners from around the world" to enter the country without proper vetting.

He said the United States must "re-examine every foreign national who entered from Afghanistan during the Biden presidency" and stressed that such an incident "will not be tolerated."