At least one person was killed in an attack on two oil tankers in Iraq’s territorial waters near the southern port of Basra.

Speaking to Al-Iraqiya News, Lt. Gen. Saad Maan of the Security Media Cell confirmed the strikes on oil tankers in the port of Umm Qasr, adding that 38 crew members were rescued.

“Two oil tankers were subjected to a cowardly act of sabotage,” he said on Thursday, noting the attack took place within Iraqi territorial waters.

Maan said six ships were deployed to rescue the crews, stressing that the government is making an effort to ensure that Iraq does not become a party to the war.

According to Reuters, the two fuel tankers appear to have been attacked by Iranian explosive-laden boats, setting them ablaze late on Wednesday night.

The ships targeted were the Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu and the Zefyros, which had loaded fuel cargoes in Iraq, two Iraqi port officials told Reuters. One Iraqi port security source said the Zefyros was flagged ‌in Malta.