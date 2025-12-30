EUROPE
Denmark's postal service halts letter deliveries, ending 400-year legacy
The decision comes as digitisation pushes volumes of letters in the country to fall sharply.
After 400 years. the Danish postal service PostNord will no longer deliver letters (FILE) / AFP
December 30, 2025

Denmark's state-owned postal operator on Tuesday delivered its last letter, ending a 401-year-long tradition of public mail distribution in the country, Danish broadcaster DR reported.

PostNord will now focus exclusively on parcel delivery, citing a sharp decline in letter volumes due to digitisation and changing communication habits.

"Today marks a historic turning point in PostNord's history," said Kim Pedersen, the service’s CEO. "We are ending letter distribution after centuries, but we are opening a new chapter where Danes need us most: in e-commerce, where parcels now outnumber letters."

The move reflects a broader societal shift toward digital solutions such as mobile payments, which have significantly reduced the demand for physical mail.

After PostNord’s withdrawal, private company Dao will take over most letter deliveries, with CEO Hans Peter Nissen projecting around 80 million letters in 2026.

