Denmark's state-owned postal operator on Tuesday delivered its last letter, ending a 401-year-long tradition of public mail distribution in the country, Danish broadcaster DR reported.

PostNord will now focus exclusively on parcel delivery, citing a sharp decline in letter volumes due to digitisation and changing communication habits.

"Today marks a historic turning point in PostNord's history," said Kim Pedersen, the service’s CEO. "We are ending letter distribution after centuries, but we are opening a new chapter where Danes need us most: in e-commerce, where parcels now outnumber letters."