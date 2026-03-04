Israeli fighter jets launched fresh air strikes on southern Beirut on Wednesday, as cross-border fighting with Hezbollah intensified and the regional conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran continued to spread.

Warplanes carried out at least three strikes within an hour on Beirut’s southern suburbs, targeting buildings in Haret Hreik, Hadath and the Liqi area, according to reporters on the ground.

Thick smoke rose above the neighbourhoods as Israeli aircraft continued flying overhead. Casualty figures were not immediately available.

Before the strikes, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings on X, urging residents to leave areas near what Israel described as Hezbollah infrastructure. The army also ordered civilians in southern Lebanon to move north of the Litani River ahead of further attacks.

Hezbollah hits back

The escalation follows days of intensifying hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah said it carried out multiple missile and drone attacks on Israeli military sites in central and northern Israel.