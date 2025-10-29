DEFENSE & SECURITY
Putin: Russia successfully tested nuclear-propelled Poseidon drones
Russian president claims Poseidon has no peers in terms of speed or depth and is also impossible to intercept.
Putin said that "for the first time, it was possible to launch a nuclear power engine" for the underwater torpedo drone system. / AP
October 29, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that nuclear-propelled Poseidon drones had been successfully tested this week.

Speaking at a meeting with wounded soldiers in Moscow's Mandryka Hospital, Putin said that "for the first time, it was possible to launch a nuclear power engine" for the underwater torpedo drone system.

"It's a huge success," he said.

Putin added that the device is impossible to intercept and that "in terms of speed and depth, it has no analogues in the world."

He also asserted that the Poseidon's power significantly exceeds that of the heavy Russian Sarmat missile, which is considered the world's most powerful nuclear missile.

RelatedTRT World - Russia captures more Ukrainian villages as Trump-Putin meeting remains uncertain

