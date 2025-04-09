This is a vision straight out of Star Trek.

A UK startup called Pulsar Fusion has unveiled plans for a spacecraft engine that would use nuclear fusion as its core propulsion system, which could dramatically accelerate interplanetary travel.

Unlike nuclear fission used in some older spacecraft, which splits atoms to generate energy, fusion mimics the high-energy reactions inside stars, combining light atoms like hydrogen to form heavier ones, releasing immense power in the process.

“Fusion doesn’t want to work in an atmosphere,” said Richard Dinan, Pulsar’s founder and chief executive, told CNN .

“Space is a far more logical, sensible place to do fusion, because that’s where it wants to happen anyway.”

NASA has long estimated that a crewed journey to Mars would be a roughly three-year round trip.

The global race to Mars is led by SpaceX and NASA, with Elon Musk’s private enterprise aiming for uncrewed Starship launches as early as 2026, likely followed by manned missions as early as 2029. The government-backed NASA targets crewed missions in the 2030s.

Among the five core hazards outlined by NASA’s Human Research Program, distance from Earth poses challenges that affect every facet of a Mars mission.

These include communication delays of up to 20 minutes each way, prolonged exposure to space radiation, limited access to medical intervention, and no chance of quick return in the event of an emergency, as stated on NASA’s website.

A propulsion breakthrough like Pulsar Fusion’s, if realised, could help mitigate these risks by easing the distance factor.

How the science works

On Earth, creating fusion energy requires enormous temperatures —hotter than the surface of the Sun— and powerful magnetic fields to contain the resulting plasma, a soup of charged particles.

Decades of research have yet to produce a net-positive energy yield. But Pulsar believes that space itself, with its vacuum and extreme conditions, may offer a more natural setting for such reactions.

The idea is to build a rocket which emits a “nuclear exhaust,” expelling charged particles at extraordinary speeds to propel the spacecraft forward.

Dubbed “Sunbird,” this rocket would be powered by helium-3, a rare and costly isotope thought to be plentiful on the Moon but scarce on Earth.

Dinan envisions orbital “charging stations” where fusion-powered craft could dock and refuel, akin to interplanetary gas stations.