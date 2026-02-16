WORLD
Worker strike disrupts flights at Kenya's main airport
A workers’ strike at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport disrupted flights in Nairobi, with Kenya Airways citing air traffic control delays amid a labour dispute.
A strike by workers at Kenya's main airport in the capital, Nairobi, was causing flight delays on Monday, the country's national carrier and airports operator said.

Kenya Airways said air traffic control delays were affecting certain departures and arrivals at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is one of the continent's major air transport hubs.

The labour dispute between the aviation workers' union and the civil aviation authority is over worker grievances, including the failure to conclude a collective bargaining agreement.

Last week, the union issued a seven-day strike notice, after which the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority approached the courts to try to block the strike.

