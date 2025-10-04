Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday welcomed Hamas’s positive reaction to a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

"Hamas has shown, as it has done many times before, that it is ready for peace. Thus, a window of opportunity has opened for lasting peace in our region," Erdogan told a ceremony in Istanbul.

Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye is mobilising all available resources, from humanitarian aid to diplomatic channels, to prevent further civilian suffering in Gaza caused by Israel’s genocidal war.

At the United Nations, the Turkish president highlighted the plight of Gaza children with visuals and discussed the humanitarian crisis in detail with Trump.

The Turkish leader said his country’s diplomatic efforts aim to ensure “our brothers and sisters in Gaza attain peace, tranquillity, security as soon as possible.”

Related TRT World - Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call

‘Passengers of hope’

Ankara has been one of the major players in facilitating ceasefire talks between Israel and Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.