Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
The Turkish president called on all parties to act responsibly, saying the Gaza ceasefire plan could stop bloodshed if implemented effectively and without delay.
Turkish president urges urgent humanitarian aid and protection for the civilians in Gaza. / AA
October 4, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday welcomed Hamas’s positive reaction to a peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

"Hamas has shown, as it has done many times before, that it is ready for peace. Thus, a window of opportunity has opened for lasting peace in our region," Erdogan told a ceremony in Istanbul.

Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye is mobilising all available resources, from humanitarian aid to diplomatic channels, to prevent further civilian suffering in Gaza caused by Israel’s genocidal war.

At the United Nations, the Turkish president highlighted the plight of Gaza children with visuals and discussed the humanitarian crisis in detail with Trump.

The Turkish leader said his country’s diplomatic efforts aim to ensure “our brothers and sisters in Gaza attain peace, tranquillity, security as soon as possible.”

‘Passengers of hope’

Ankara has been one of the major players in facilitating ceasefire talks between Israel and Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Turkish president has pledged to continue measures to prevent the death of civilians and to bring hope and relief to children affected by the Israeli war.

Erdogan also announced Türkiye’s plan to receive the “passengers of hope” from the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian initiative supporting Gaza.

He called on all parties to act responsibly, saying the Gaza ceasefire plan could stop bloodshed if implemented effectively and without delay.

Erdogan stressed the immediate cessation of Israeli attacks is crucial, warning that emerging hopes for peace must not be allowed to fade.

Gaza was the main topic during the recent phone call between Erdogan and Trump, who expressed support for a ceasefire, while Ankara welcomed Hamas’s response to the initiative.

