Israel again violates Syria's sovereignty, opens fire on shepherds in Quneitra
Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in the Quneitra countryside.
Israeli tank parked by the ceasefire line in Syria and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, near Quneitra crossing, on March 2 2025. (File) / Reuters
January 22, 2026

Israeli forces opened fire on sheep herders in the countryside of Quneitra province, in the latest violation of Syria’s sovereignty, Syrian media reported on Thursday.

No injuries were reported in the raid that took place near the town of Bir Ajam, according to Alikhbariya TV.

Israeli forces also targeted agricultural land south of the village of Jabata al-Khashab in northern Quneitra with two artillery shells, the broadcaster said.

No information was yet available about casualties.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly in the Quneitra countryside, detaining civilians, setting up checkpoints, questioning those passing through and destroying farmland.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 agreement with Syria.

The latest violations occurred despite an agreement reached earlier this month between Syria and Israel to establish a US-supervised communication mechanism aimed at reducing military escalation and facilitating coordination, according to a trilateral statement issued following talks in Paris.

SOURCE:AA
