Israeli forces opened fire on sheep herders in the countryside of Quneitra province, in the latest violation of Syria’s sovereignty, Syrian media reported on Thursday.

No injuries were reported in the raid that took place near the town of Bir Ajam, according to Alikhbariya TV.

Israeli forces also targeted agricultural land south of the village of Jabata al-Khashab in northern Quneitra with two artillery shells, the broadcaster said.

No information was yet available about casualties.