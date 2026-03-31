Iran's Revolutionary Guard has said that it would target leading US technology firms like Apple, Google and Meta if more Iranian leaders were killed in "targeted assassinations".

"These companies, starting from 8:00 pm (1630 GMT) Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1, should expect the destruction of their relevant units in exchange for every assassination in Iran," it said in a statement on Tuesday, listing the names of 18 companies it alleged were complicit in the killing of officials.

"We advise the employees of these institutions to immediately leave their workplaces to preserve their lives," it added.

The threat comes as President Donald Trump says he is conducting diplomacy aimed at putting an end to the conflict, while also threatening to amplify the US-Israeli war against Iran.

The Revolutionary Guard's statement said the US government and tech giants had "ignored our repeated warnings regarding the necessity" of halting operations targeting top Iranian officials, alleging that the tech firms are the "main element in designing and tracking assassination targets".

Participation in “terrorist designs”

As a result, these 18 companies - who also included Intel, Microsoft and Oracle, as well as electric car company Tesla, analytics firm Palantir, and chip giant Nvidia - risk retaliation, the statement said.

"Companies that actively participate in terrorist designs will face reciprocal action for every targeted assassination," the statement said.

The warning did not specify where the action would take place, but it added: