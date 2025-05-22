The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) has warned that Muslim citizens in France feel increasingly exposed to "constant suspicion," following the publication of excerpts from a government-commissioned report on Muslim political communities.

“Many Muslim citizens today feel that they are no longer safe from constant suspicion,” the CFCM said in a written statement, expressing alarm over the potential consequences of the report on Wednesday.

The French daily Le Figaro on Wednesday published extracts from the report, titled “Political Islamism and the Muslim Brotherhood,” which was prepared by two senior civil servants for presentation to the Defence Council.

The CFCM criticised the report for “fueling widespread suspicion” and called for a more nuanced and data-driven approach to evaluating threats linked to extremism.

“The fight against extremism based on Islam, which profoundly harms the lives of French Muslims and all our fellow citizens, is one of our top priorities,” the group said.

“But this fight must be based on a lucid assessment of the threat, relying on rigorous, contextualised data and a clear identification of those responsible for spreading it.”

Cast unjust suspicion

The group raised concern over the use of vague terminology such as “Muslim Brotherhood,” “political Islam,” and “Islamist entryism,” warning that their undefined usage contributes to “prejudicial confusion.”