The UN’s special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories has repeated her criticism of the European Union and its member states over policies she said are aiding the destruction of Palestine.

Speaking to reporters at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, Francesca Albanese said the EU and its members had failed to uphold their international duties regarding Gaza and Palestine.

"It is a very grave situation that, particularly due to the objections of Germany and Italy, the suspension of the trade agreement (with Israel) has still not gone forward," she said.

Citing ongoing ties between the EU and Israel, including weapons transfers and Israel’s participation in the bloc’s Horizon Europe research programme, Albanese said the issue is not EU inaction but that the EU, through its member states and policies, is contributing to the destruction of Palestine.

"In my view, the situation is so dire that it is beyond comment," she said.

Asked about her previous remarks on a two-state solution, she said there is no point in engaging in political debate about two states unless the situation facing Palestinians is addressed.

"There is an ethnic cleansing in the West Bank that is almost unprecedented in the last 80 years, and with extraordinary violence," she said.

Related TRT World - How EU missed ‘historic’ chance to hold Israel accountable

New genocide