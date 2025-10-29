AMERICAS
Venezuela says intercepted three drug-ferrying aircraft
President Nicolas Maduro says the planes were detected and neutralised by Venezuelan aviation amid increased US military presence in the Caribbean.
Maduro says three drug-ferrying aircraft were intercepted by Venezuelan forces amid a US military deployment in the Caribbean / AP
October 29, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said his country had intercepted three planes allegedly used for drug trafficking, in operations coinciding with a US military deployment against alleged drug groups in the Caribbean.

"The day before yesterday... a drug trafficking plane entered through the Caribbean. Our aviation detected it in a second," Maduro said at an official event.

"Today, two drug trafficking aircraft entered from the north. And in accordance with our law, we have an interception law... bam, boom, bang!"

Caracas has sought to showcase anti-drug efforts in the face of a massive US military deployment within striking distance of the country.

The announcement came as the United States continues a major military deployment in the Caribbean Sea, officially aimed at combating drug trafficking networks operating between South America, the Caribbean and North America.

Venezuelan officials have repeatedly condemned the US operations as a "hostile manoeuvre," accusing Washington of using anti-narcotics missions as a pretext for military intimidation near its territorial waters.

Maduro said Venezuela would continue to "defend its skies" and remain vigilant against any external threats or violations of its sovereignty.

