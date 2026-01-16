WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
One woman has been killed and others wounded by Israeli gunfire as air strikes also hit northern Gaza, according to medical officials.
A child is treated in a hospital in Nuseirat, central Gaza, after an air strike hit the area, January 15 2026. / AA
January 16, 2026

In a new violation of the ceasefire deal, Israeli forces shot to death a Palestinian woman and wounded others early on Friday west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medical sources reported.

At the same time, the Israeli army launched air strikes and demolished buildings east of Gaza City, in northern Gaza, witnesses said.

A medical source told Anadolu that Sabah Ahmed Ali Abu Jameh, 62, died after Israeli gunfire struck her in Khan Younis, while several others were wounded.

The injuries occurred as Israeli troops opened heavy fire toward tents sheltering forcibly displaced Palestinians in central Khan Younis and in the Mawasi area, a coastal zone west of the city where thousands have sought refuge, the same source said.

Israeli forces also carried out air strikes and targeted demolitions in areas under their control east of Gaza City, the medical source added.

Israel did not immediately comment on the incidents.

Israeli troops continue to control the southern and eastern buffer zones of the Palestinian enclave and large parts of northern Gaza, maintaining control over nearly 50 percent of the territory.

Israel has repeatedly violated the October 10 ceasefire agreement which aimed to stop its genocidal war on Gaza that killed more than 71,000 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,000 others after October 2023.

At least 451 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,200 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

