In a new violation of the ceasefire deal, Israeli forces shot to death a Palestinian woman and wounded others early on Friday west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medical sources reported.

At the same time, the Israeli army launched air strikes and demolished buildings east of Gaza City, in northern Gaza, witnesses said.

A medical source told Anadolu that Sabah Ahmed Ali Abu Jameh, 62, died after Israeli gunfire struck her in Khan Younis, while several others were wounded.

The injuries occurred as Israeli troops opened heavy fire toward tents sheltering forcibly displaced Palestinians in central Khan Younis and in the Mawasi area, a coastal zone west of the city where thousands have sought refuge, the same source said.

Israeli forces also carried out air strikes and targeted demolitions in areas under their control east of Gaza City, the medical source added.

Israel did not immediately comment on the incidents.