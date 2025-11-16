WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in occupied West Bank raid
Israeli forces stormed Nablus, triggering confrontations in Askar refugee camp, during which soldiers opened live fire at residents, reports local media.
Mourners gather at Askar camp in Nablus for the funeral of 18-year-old Mohammed Abu Hanin, killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. / Reuters
November 16, 2025

A Palestinian teenager was killed and another wounded early Sunday during an Israeli military raid on the Askar refugee camp east of Nablus, northern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported.

Ameed Hassan, director of ambulance and emergency services at the Palestinian Red Crescent in Nablus, said two youths were injured during clashes with Israeli forces in the camp.

One was shot in the chest with live ammunition and died from his wounds, while the other was shot in the back and transferred to the hospital.

Large Israeli forces had stormed Nablus from several directions, triggering confrontations in the Askar camp, during which soldiers opened live fire at residents.

The Israeli army also raided the Ras al-Ain, Al-Basha, and Old City neighbourhoods and their surroundings.

Attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers have escalated in the occupied West Bank since the Gaza war in October 2023, killing more than 1,070 Palestinians and injuring 10,700 others, Palestinian figures showed.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

