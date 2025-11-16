A Palestinian teenager was killed and another wounded early Sunday during an Israeli military raid on the Askar refugee camp east of Nablus, northern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported.

Ameed Hassan, director of ambulance and emergency services at the Palestinian Red Crescent in Nablus, said two youths were injured during clashes with Israeli forces in the camp.

One was shot in the chest with live ammunition and died from his wounds, while the other was shot in the back and transferred to the hospital.

Large Israeli forces had stormed Nablus from several directions, triggering confrontations in the Askar camp, during which soldiers opened live fire at residents.