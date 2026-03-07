WAR ON IRAN
Delay in Iran peace process could harm global stability, Erdogan tells Starmer
Turkish president tells UK Premier Starmer prolonged interventions in Iran could cause serious instability, while reaffirming peace efforts, bilateral cooperation.
Erdogan and Starmer discuss Iran escalation and Türkiye-UK cooperation. / Reuters
7 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, highlighting concerns over the recent escalation following US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

“Türkiye is closely monitoring the process that began with the attacks on Iran. If the interventions are prolonged, they could cause significant damage to regional and global stability.”

“There are still measures that can be taken to build a dialogue platform, and our peace-focused efforts continue,” Erdogan stressed during a phone call on Saturday, according to an official statement released by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

The discussion also covered bilateral relations and broader regional and global issues.

According to the statement, Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s strong commitment to deepening cooperation with the UK across all sectors, particularly in the defence industry, and said steps will continue to advance this collaboration.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
