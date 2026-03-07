Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, highlighting concerns over the recent escalation following US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

“Türkiye is closely monitoring the process that began with the attacks on Iran. If the interventions are prolonged, they could cause significant damage to regional and global stability.”

“There are still measures that can be taken to build a dialogue platform, and our peace-focused efforts continue,” Erdogan stressed during a phone call on Saturday, according to an official statement released by the Turkish Communications Directorate.