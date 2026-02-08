Exit polls in Portugal’s presidential runoff on Sunday suggested a decisive and possibly historic victory for Socialist candidate Antonio Jose Seguro over his far-right rival Andre Ventura.

Television projections released after the polls closed gave Seguro roughly two-thirds to more than 70 percent of the vote, while Ventura was expected to finish with between 27 percent and 33 percent, depending on the polling institute.

If confirmed by the final count, the result could give Seguro the strongest presidential mandate in modern Portuguese democracy, potentially surpassing the 70.35 percent won by former President Mario Soares in his 1991 reelection.

Supporters gathered at Seguro’s campaign headquarters in Caldas da Rainha erupted in celebration as the projections were announced, while Socialist figures quickly described the outcome as a victory for democracy and political institutions.

Leaders from Ventura’s Chega party also acknowledged defeat.​​​​​​​

“The Portuguese people missed out on an opportunity for major change,” said Pedro Pinto, the party’s parliamentary leader, while also arguing that Ventura had strengthened the right-wing vote.

Related TRT World - Polls open in second round of Portugal presidential vote

‘Shared European values’