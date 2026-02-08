WORLD
Left-wing candidate projected to win landslide victory in Portugal’s presidential elections
The result could give Antonio Jose Seguro the strongest presidential mandate in modern Portuguese democracy, potentially surpassing the 70.35 percent won by former President Mario Soares in his 1991 reelection.
Antonio Jose Seguro arrives for the results on the night of Portugal's presidential election second round in Lisbon on February 8, 2026. / AFP
February 8, 2026

Exit polls in Portugal’s presidential runoff on Sunday suggested a decisive and possibly historic victory for Socialist candidate Antonio Jose Seguro over his far-right rival Andre Ventura.

Television projections released after the polls closed gave Seguro roughly two-thirds to more than 70 percent of the vote, while Ventura was expected to finish with between 27 percent and 33 percent, depending on the polling institute.

If confirmed by the final count, the result could give Seguro the strongest presidential mandate in modern Portuguese democracy, potentially surpassing the 70.35 percent won by former President Mario Soares in his 1991 reelection.

Supporters gathered at Seguro’s campaign headquarters in Caldas da Rainha erupted in celebration as the projections were announced, while Socialist figures quickly described the outcome as a victory for democracy and political institutions.

Leaders from Ventura’s Chega party also acknowledged defeat.​​​​​​​

“The Portuguese people missed out on an opportunity for major change,” said Pedro Pinto, the party’s parliamentary leader, while also arguing that Ventura had strengthened the right-wing vote.

‘Shared European values’

The presence of the far-right candidate in the final runoff signals a major political shift in Portugal. In 2019, Chega, founded by Ventura, won its first seat in parliament.

The election also prompted leading mainstream conservative figures to back their traditional rival, the Socialist candidate, in an effort to block the far right.

If the projections are confirmed, Seguro will succeed President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of the centre-right Social Democratic Party.

The Portuguese presidency is largely ceremonial but carries important powers, including the ability to veto legislation and dissolve parliament during political crises.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Antonio Jose Seguro's win as a victory for "shared European values."

"The Portuguese citizens have spoken and, in the face of devastation caused by the storms, demonstrated remarkable democratic resilience," she posted on X.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
