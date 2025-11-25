United Nations experts called on member states on Monday to act immediately as Israel's ongoing violations of the Gaza ceasefire threaten the fragile truce and put civilians at risk.

Since a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas went into effect on October 10, Israeli forces have reportedly committed at least 393 violations, killing 339 Palestinians, including over 70 children, and injuring more than 870, the UN rapporteurs said in a statement.

Israeli airstrikes on October 28 marked the deadliest night since the truce began, leaving at least 104 dead, they added.

They warned that despite the ceasefire, humanitarian access remains critically limited, with only two of six crossings open, aid deliveries far below targets, and major hospitals urgently needing supplies and equipment.

"The ongoing Israeli attacks against the Palestinian population in Gaza constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the experts said, urging the international community to pressure Israel to immediately halt attacks on civilians and allow unhindered humanitarian aid.

Escalating violence in the occupied West Bank was also highlighted, with attacks by illegal Israeli settlers and soldiers on Palestinian civilians, land and property.

The experts also warned against Israeli parliamentary legislation extending sovereignty over parts of the West Bank, describing it as "absolutely prohibited."