Since February 28, Israel and the United States have launched a war of aggression against Iran – prompting Tehran to retaliate with barrages of missiles and drones, and partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz .

Beyond the immediate headlines, the broader strategic, historical, and humanitarian stakes demand a clear‑eyed analysis of what this conflict means for the region and the world.

Far from the daily barrage of tactical updates, this war reveals the limits of military power , the fragility of global order, and the enduring weight of geography and history.

To understand this war, one must first understand the nature of the state it targets. Iran is not a marginal power that can be reshaped at will.

It is a foundational state, geographically vast, historically continuous, culturally rooted, and strategically resilient.

Its eastern mountains remain virtually impregnable.

The northern territories overlooking the Black Sea are largely beyond the reach of Israeli air strikes and pose extreme challenges for ground incursions, not least because any attempt could risk drawing Russia directly into the conflict.

From antiquity to the present, these regions have consistently resisted conquest.

Military force can destroy infrastructure; it cannot easily reconstruct legitimacy or erase a civilisation’s memory .

The collapse of a security illusion

The current war has also dismantled long‑standing assumptions about regional security .

For decades, Gulf stability has rested on US guarantees. This architecture began during the Iran–Iraq War in the 1980s, expanded after the Gulf War in the 1990s, and consolidated following the Iraq War in the new millennium.

Today, that system lies fundamentally shaken.

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States hosting US bases, once perceived as protected, now is being targeted by Iran due to the presence of these military assets.

What were designed as deterrence platforms have become potential targets, while Iranian attacks have also extended to civilian infrastructure in Gulf states. The logic of forward deployment that was meant to assure security has instead heightened regional vulnerability.

No sustainable Gulf security framework can emerge without acknowledging this reality.

A durable order must include the region’s principal actors – Iran, Iraq, Türkiye , Egypt, and Syria - as stakeholders, not as objects of security policy.

External powers can be guarantors, but not architects.

At first glance, this conflict may seem regional in scope. In reality, its consequences are global.

Today’s global economy is deeply interconnected. Shockwaves in energy markets, supply chains, and financial networks travel faster than any military campaign.