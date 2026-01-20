UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Israeli forces' action to demolish structures inside the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem.
"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli authorities’ actions to demolish the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound," Guterres' spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a news conference on Tuesday.
Citing the inviolability and immunity of UN premises, Haq said: "The Secretary-General views as wholly unacceptable the continued escalatory actions against UNRWA, which are inconsistent with Israel’s clear obligations under international law, including under the Charter of the United Nations and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations."
"The Secretary-General urges the Government of Israel to immediately cease the demolition of the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound, and to return and restore the compound and other UNRWA premises to the United Nations without delay," he added.
Last month, the Israeli Knesset passed a law to cut electricity and water supplies to the UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem.
Israel has previously taken similar steps against the UNRWA. In 2024, the Knesset passed legislation banning the UN agency’s activities in Israel, citing allegations that some UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7, 2023, events, claims the agency has denied. The UN has said UNRWA adheres to strict neutrality standards.