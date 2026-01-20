UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Israeli forces' action to demolish structures inside the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli authorities’ actions to demolish the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound," Guterres' spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Citing the inviolability and immunity of UN premises, Haq said: "The Secretary-General views as wholly unacceptable the continued escalatory actions against UNRWA, which are inconsistent with Israel’s clear obligations under international law, including under the Charter of the United Nations and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations."