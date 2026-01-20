WORLD
2 min read
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges Israel to halt the demolition of a UNRWA compound in the occupied East Jerusalem.
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at the COP30 UN Climate Summit, on November 20, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. / Reuters
January 20, 2026

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Israeli forces' action to demolish structures inside the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli authorities’ actions to demolish the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound," Guterres' spokesperson Farhan Haq said during a news conference on Tuesday.

RelatedTRT World - Israel demolishes structures at UN agency headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem

Citing the inviolability and immunity of UN premises, Haq said: "The Secretary-General views as wholly unacceptable the continued escalatory actions against UNRWA, which are inconsistent with Israel’s clear obligations under international law, including under the Charter of the United Nations and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations."

RECOMMENDED

"The Secretary-General urges the Government of Israel to immediately cease the demolition of the UNRWA Sheikh Jarrah compound, and to return and restore the compound and other UNRWA premises to the United Nations without delay," he added.

Last month, the Israeli Knesset passed a law to cut electricity and water supplies to the UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem.

Israel has previously taken similar steps against the UNRWA. In 2024, the Knesset passed legislation banning the UN agency’s activities in Israel, citing allegations that some UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7, 2023, events, claims the agency has denied. The UN has said UNRWA adheres to strict neutrality standards.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat