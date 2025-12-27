The Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen said Saturday it will take direct action against any military movements by Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) that undermine ongoing de-escalation efforts, warning that violations threaten civilian safety and regional stability.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the warning came in response to a request from Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi to take immediate measures to protect civilians in Hadramout in eastern Yemen.

Al-Maliki said the request followed “serious and shocking humanitarian violations against civilians by armed elements affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council.”

The coalition’s position comes as part of continued joint efforts by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to reduce tensions, secure the withdrawal of STC forces, hand over camps to National Shield Forces, and enable local authorities to carry out their responsibilities, he added.

“Any military movements (by STC) that contravene these efforts will be dealt with directly and immediately,” Maliki said, adding that the objective is to protect civilians’ lives and ensure the success of Saudi-Emirati de-escalation efforts.

The coalition reaffirmed its “firm and continued” support for Yemen’s internationally recognised government and urged all parties to shoulder national responsibility, exercise restraint and respond to peaceful initiatives aimed at preserving security and stability.

Al-Alimi had asked Arab coalition forces on Friday to take all necessary military measures to protect civilians in Hadramout and support the Yemeni army in enforcing de-escalation, according to a statement broadcast by Yemen’s state television.

Yemen’s state news agency Saba cited an unnamed government source as saying Al-Alimi, along with members of the Presidential Leadership Council and the National Defence Council, was briefed on developments in Hadramout, including “hostile military operations by STC forces in recent hours and accompanying serious violations against civilians.”

The source said the escalation, ongoing since the start of this month, constitutes a clear breach of the transitional framework, including the Riyadh Agreement, and undermines mediation efforts led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.