Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that unexploded bombs are still present at nuclear facilities struck by the United States last year.

In statements carried by Iran’s Young Journalists Club news agency on Sunday, Araghchi said he asked International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi whether there was any law or specific protocol governing visits to nuclear facilities targeted by the US.

“No, there is nothing of that sort,” Grossi replied, as mentioned by Araghchi.

The top diplomat said he informed Grossi of the need to establish a protocol prior to any visits, “given existing security issues, including the presence of unexploded bombs and other matters that need to be agreed upon.”

He said inspections should take place only after reaching an agreement on these issues.

“Iran remains in contact with the agency in this regard,” Araghchi added.