WORLD
2 min read
Unexploded ordnance remains at Iran nuclear sites struck by US
"We do not trust them. There is a possibility they may resort to deception," says Iran’s foreign minister.
Unexploded ordnance remains at Iran nuclear sites struck by US
Planet Labs satellite image shows Iran’s Natanz Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant under a new roof, January 28, 2026. / AP
February 8, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that unexploded bombs are still present at nuclear facilities struck by the United States last year.

In statements carried by Iran’s Young Journalists Club news agency on Sunday, Araghchi said he asked International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi whether there was any law or specific protocol governing visits to nuclear facilities targeted by the US.

“No, there is nothing of that sort,” Grossi replied, as mentioned by Araghchi.

The top diplomat said he informed Grossi of the need to establish a protocol prior to any visits, “given existing security issues, including the presence of unexploded bombs and other matters that need to be agreed upon.”

He said inspections should take place only after reaching an agreement on these issues.

“Iran remains in contact with the agency in this regard,” Araghchi added.

RelatedTRT World - Qatar voices hope Iran–US talks yield deal boosting regional stability
RECOMMENDED

Last June, Israel, with US support, launched a 12-day assault on Iran, targeting military and nuclear sites and civilian facilities and carrying out assassinations of commanders and scientists. Iran, in turn, targeted Israeli military and intelligence sites with missiles and drones.

During the conflict, the US bombed three nuclear sites before Washington announced a ceasefire.

Araghchi said Iran does not trust the US, adding that the outcome of current negotiations between the two sides remains uncertain.

“They tried everything and failed, and now they have returned to the negotiating table, but it is unclear where these talks will lead,” he said.

“We do not trust them. There is a possibility they may resort to deception. All institutions in Iran must continue performing their duties regardless of these developments,” he added.

Talks between Tehran and Washington resumed in Muscat, Oman, on Friday after weeks of heightened tensions following the US military buildup in Gulf waters near Iran.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official
Fresh protests in Melbourne as Herzog wraps up Australia visit
Tragedy on Nile as ferry sinks, leaving 15 dead in Sudan
Ticket shock as FIFA World Cup resale market drives prices sky high
Argentina's Milei faces unprecedented worker backlash as unions take to streets
Indian oil minister certain of Jeffrey's 'taste in people', denies wrongdoing in Epstein links
Arab League convenes emergency talks over Israel's push for occupied West Bank control
Canada lowers flags nationwide after deadly school massacre as police confirm teen gunman
US lawmakers accuse Pam Bondi of running 'massive Epstein cover-up'
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk