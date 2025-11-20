US
2 min read
Trump to meet New York mayor-elect Mamdani at White House on Friday
Meeting comes after months of attacks as Trump labelled Mamdani a 'communist,' endorsed his rival and threatened to cut federal funding.
Trump to meet New York mayor-elect Mamdani at White House on Friday
Mamdani, who officially takes office in January, said in his victory speech that he wanted New York to show the country "how to defeat the president." / Reuters
November 20, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that he will meet New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday.

"Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran 'Kwame' Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday evening.

Mamdani, the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of the country’s largest city, defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in this month’s election after running a progressive campaign focused on affordability and social services.

Throughout the campaign, Trump repeatedly attacked the 34-year-old democratic socialist, calling him a "communist," endorsing Cuomo and warning that he could cut federal funds to New York City if Mamdani won.

Work something out

Trump also suggested — falsely — that he could deport Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and became a naturalised US citizen in 2018.

Trump later said the two would "work something out," signalling a possible shift in tone after Republicans suffered losses in several states and as he began emphasising affordability, a central theme of Mamdani’s campaign.

RECOMMENDED

In a post earlier this month, Mamdani said he was willing to speak with Trump but would refuse any engagement that came "at the expense of New Yorkers."

His team has confirmed reaching out to arrange a possible meeting.

A second statement posted by Trump on Wednesday reinforced the planned meeting and again referred to Mamdani by his full name while placing "Kwame" in quotation marks.

He called the meeting "long-awaited" and suggested it could represent a rare moment of detente.

Mamdani, who officially takes office in January, said in his victory speech that he wanted New York to show the country "how to defeat the president."

He has also spoken of "Trump-proofing" the city once in office, while emphasising he is prepared to work with anyone, including the president, if it benefits New Yorkers.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says lost 'sovereignty' in New York; Mamdani ready to discuss cost of living with US leader
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing