Pakistan condemned Israel’s recognition of the breakaway Somaliland region, calling the move "provocative and illegal."

Islamabad "strongly condemns any attempts to undermine the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia" and rejects Israel recognising the independence of "the so-called Somaliland region of the Federal Republic of Somalia," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

"Such illegal and provocative actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law and not only threaten the peace and stability of the brotherly country of Somalia, but also that of the entire region," the ministry added.

The ministry urged the international community to step in to reject any such actions and "prevent and deter Israel from undermining the ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the broader region."