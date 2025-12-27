POLITICS
2 min read
Pakistan slams Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as 'illegal and provocative'
"Such illegal and provocative actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law and not only threaten the peace and stability of the brotherly country of Somalia, but also that of the entire region," says Foreign Ministry.
Pakistan slams Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as 'illegal and provocative'
Islamabad also expressed its "complete support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity" of Somalia. / Reuters
December 27, 2025

Pakistan condemned Israel’s recognition of the breakaway Somaliland region, calling the move "provocative and illegal."

Islamabad "strongly condemns any attempts to undermine the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Somalia" and rejects Israel recognising the independence of "the so-called Somaliland region of the Federal Republic of Somalia," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

"Such illegal and provocative actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law and not only threaten the peace and stability of the brotherly country of Somalia, but also that of the entire region," the ministry added.

The ministry urged the international community to step in to reject any such actions and "prevent and deter Israel from undermining the ongoing efforts for peace and stability in the broader region."

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye denounces Israel's Somaliland recognition as unlawful, destabilising
RECOMMENDED

Islamabad also expressed its "complete support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity" of Somalia.

The remarks follow an announcement on Thursday, in which Israel became the first UN member state to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move was in the “spirit of the Abraham Accords,” citing cooperation in agriculture, technology, and regional security.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has operated as a de facto state for more than three decades but had not previously received formal recognition from any UN member state.

RelatedTRT World - World condemns Israel for breaking Somalia’s sovereignty with Somaliland move
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
US negotiating with Iran 'right now' — Trump
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Trump seeks $1 billion in damages from Harvard University
Kiev under fire as Russia launches fresh missile and drone strikes
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
UK Treasury offers staff over $136,000 to leave voluntarily amid job cuts
Former Israeli PM stayed multiple times at Epstein's New York apartment, newly released pages show
Trump oil blockade triggers fuel crisis across Cuba
US-Iran tensions: Middle East powder keg is looking set to explode again