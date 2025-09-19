More than 400 singers and artists around the world have announced their participation in a cultural boycott aimed at removing their music from Israeli digital streaming platforms in protest of the ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Images of Palestinians -- especially children -- suffering from hunger amid Israel’s continuing attacks on Gaza have fueled growing global outrage and calls for action.

According to Haaretz, the initiative, launched under the slogan “No Music for Genocide,” urges artists to withdraw their works from Israeli platforms as a form of protest.

Signatories include prominent names such as British band Massive Attack, Scottish group Primal Scream, and American indie act Japanese Breakfast, as well as US singer-songwriter Carole King, Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama, and Danish artist MO.

Related TRT World - ‘No applause for genocide’: Eurovision 2025 faces backlash over Israel’s inclusion

Refuse art-washing