WAR ON GAZA
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Massive Attack and Carole King join campaign to pull their work from Israeli streaming platforms and pressure major labels to follow suit.
Signatories include prominent names such as British band Massive Attack, Scottish group Primal Scream, and American indie act Japanese Breakfast. / Reuters
September 19, 2025

More than 400 singers and artists around the world have announced their participation in a cultural boycott aimed at removing their music from Israeli digital streaming platforms in protest of the ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Images of Palestinians -- especially children -- suffering from hunger amid Israel’s continuing attacks on Gaza have fueled growing global outrage and calls for action.

According to Haaretz, the initiative, launched under the slogan “No Music for Genocide,” urges artists to withdraw their works from Israeli platforms as a form of protest.

Signatories include prominent names such as British band Massive Attack, Scottish group Primal Scream, and American indie act Japanese Breakfast, as well as US singer-songwriter Carole King, Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama, and Danish artist MO.

Refuse art-washing

In a statement released by the campaign organisers, the boycott seeks to pressure major record labels -- including Sony, Universal, and Warner -- to follow the example they set after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by taking similar steps against Israel.

“Culture can't stop bombs on its own,” the statement read.

“But it can help reject political repression, shift public opinion toward justice, and refuse the art-washing and normalisation of any company or nation that commits crimes against humanity.”

The boycott is part of a broader wave of protests and cultural, sports, and artistic actions around the world opposing Israel’s continued offensive in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
