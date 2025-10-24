US President Donald Trump has considered plans to target facilities producing cocaine and routes used for drug trafficking inside Venezuela, but has not yet decided whether to proceed, CNN reported, citing three US officials.

Signs on Friday pointed towards a potential military escalation, with Pentagon chief Secretary Pete Hegseth ordering the Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier strike group, currently stationed in Europe, to move to the Caribbean amid a major buildup of US forces there.

Trump has also authorised the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela.

The president has not ruled out a diplomatic approach to stem the flow of drugs into the United States, two officials said, even after the administration cut off active talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in recent weeks.

Venezuela is not known to be a major source of cocaine, but the Trump administration has been trying to link Maduro to the drug trade.

"There are plans on the table that the president is considering" regarding operations inside Venezuela, one administration official said, adding that "he hasn’t ruled out diplomacy."

A second official involved in the discussions said many proposals have been presented to the president.

A third official added that planning is underway across the government, with top-level focus on targeting drugs inside Venezuela.

Huge escalation