Türkiye is poised for a high-profile year on the world stage in 2026, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcing a series of major international summits the country will host.
“Türkiye will see a year of global summits in 2026, in every sense,” Erdogan said during the governing AK Party Parliamentary Group Meeting on Wednesday.
He said that the Turkish resort city of Antalya will welcome nearly 200 countries for the COP31 climate summit, while Ankara will host the NATO Leaders Summit in July.
Türkiye will also convene the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Erdogan added.
‘A fairer world is possible’
President Erdogan also highlighted the country’s engagement at the G20 Summit in South Africa, noting the group’s economic weight and central role in tackling global challenges.
The Turkish President also stated that he held significant meetings during the G20 summit, a forum whose member nations collectively account for 85 percent of the global economy and two-thirds of the world's population.
Türkiye, he added, continues to advocate for more equitable global governance, a commitment reflected in its support for low-income countries during its 2015 G20 presidency and in its message, “A fairer world is possible,” delivered at the Johannesburg summit.
NATO summit
NATO’s summit will take place in July in Ankara, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said Türkiye will lay the groundwork for “very important” decisions.
Türkiye, in its capacity as a key NATO member, has hosted pivotal bloc summits, including one in Istanbul in 2004.
During the meeting, leaders discussed the expansion of NATO, ongoing operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the establishment of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI)—a framework designed to contribute to long-term global and regional security by offering non-NATO nations in the broader Middle East the opportunity to cooperate with the Alliance.
COP31 summit
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan’s leadership on sustainability has strengthened Türkiye’s push for inclusive climate action and supported its bid to host the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31).
She has become a key voice in environmental policy through the internationally recognised Zero Waste Project, launched in 2017, which promotes recycling, waste reduction and circular-economy practices nationwide.
The initiative earned a UNDP Global Goals Action Award and elevated Türkiye’s global profile.
Erdogan also chaired the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and highlighted climate action as a duty to future generations.
Turkic states’ summit
The 13th summit of the Turkic States will also take place in 2026 in Türkiye, whereas the previous meeting was held in Azerbaijan.
During the previous meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Turkic states to play a more active role in maintaining stability and security in the region.