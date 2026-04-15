Escalating conflict in the Middle East could push more than 30 million people into poverty worldwide, with some of the most severe long-term consequences falling on countries far removed from the fighting, a new report by the United Nations Development Programme warns.

The analysis highlights how a regional military escalation risks triggering a global development setback through rising energy prices, food insecurity and slowing economic growth, effects that are already being felt across more than 160 countries.

While the immediate humanitarian toll is concentrated in the conflict zone, the UNDP cautions that the broader economic fallout is likely to be both widespread and enduring, disproportionately affecting low- and middle-income nations with limited financial resilience.

“War is development in reverse. Conflict can undo in weeks what countries have built over years,” said UNDP Administrator and UN Under-Secretary-General Alexander De Croo.

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A global shock with distant victims

According to the UNDP, the crisis is no longer a short-term disruption but a structural shock to the global economy. In a worst-case scenario, up to 32.5 million additional people could fall below the poverty line, reversing years of development gains.

Countries geographically distant from the Middle East, including parts of Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and small island economies, are among the most vulnerable. Many rely heavily on imported fuel and food, leaving them exposed to price spikes driven by instability in global energy markets.

The report identifies a “triple shock” driving the impact: surging energy costs, rising food prices and weakening economic growth.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has warned that “poor, vulnerable countries” without fiscal space would be hit the hardest.

She had noted that many countries had little to no fiscal space to help their populations weather the price increases caused by the war, which in turn also increased the prospects of social unrest.

Energy and food prices amplify risks

Higher oil and gas prices are already feeding into inflation worldwide, increasing transportation and electricity costs and pushing up the price of basic goods. For poorer households, which spend a larger share of income on food, even small increases can have significant consequences.

In parallel, disruptions to supply chains and higher agricultural input costs, such as fuel and fertilisers, are compounding food insecurity in vulnerable regions.

The Asia-Pacific region alone could face economic losses approaching $300 billion under severe escalation scenarios, according to UNDP estimates.

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A key concern highlighted in the report is the uneven capacity of governments to respond.