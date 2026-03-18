Iranian army chief Amir Hatami has warned of launching a "decisive and regrettable" retaliation for the assassination of security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli air strike.

"Iran's response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable," Hatami said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Revolutionary Guards, Iran's powerful military force that is separate from the army, said in a statement on Wednesday that it had launched missiles at central Israel "in revenge for the blood of martyr Dr Ali Larijani and his companions".

Iran's Supreme National Security Council earlier confirmed the assassination of Larijani, after Israel said it had killed him in an air strike, that also claimed lives of his son and bodyguards.