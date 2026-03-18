WAR ON IRAN
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Iran vows revenge for security chief Larijani's assassination
"Iran's response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable," Iran's army chief says.
Iran vows revenge for security chief Larijani's assassination
Larijani was a prominent figure in Iranian politics and held a range of senior positions over the past four decades. / Reuters
17 hours ago

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami has warned of launching a "decisive and regrettable" retaliation for the assassination of security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli air strike.

"Iran's response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable," Hatami said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Revolutionary Guards, Iran's powerful military force that is separate from the army, said in a statement on Wednesday that it had launched missiles at central Israel "in revenge for the blood of martyr Dr Ali Larijani and his companions".

Iran's Supreme National Security Council earlier confirmed the assassination of Larijani, after Israel said it had killed him in an air strike, that also claimed lives of his son and bodyguards.

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Larijani was a prominent figure in Iranian politics and held a range of senior positions over the past four decades spanning state media, security institutions, and parliament.

Born on June 3, 1957, in Najaf, Iraq, Larijani completed his undergraduate studies in computer science at the Sharif University of Technology and obtained his master's and doctoral degrees in philosophy from the University of Tehran.

RelatedTRT World - Iran confirms assassination of Ali Larijani in Israeli attack
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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