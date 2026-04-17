Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Oman have welcomed a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon announced by US President Donald Trump, expressing support for strengthening the Lebanese state and restricting weapons to its institutions.
Syria described it as a "significant step" towards preventing further escalation in the region.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said Damascus supports all efforts aimed at preserving Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as ensuring the security of its people, according to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
The ministry also expressed appreciation for regional and international initiatives that helped secure the agreement, reaffirming Syria’s readiness to contribute to efforts that promote stability and peace in Lebanon and the wider Arab region.
Jordan’s foreign ministry praised the “major positive role” played by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in securing the ceasefire.
The ministry reaffirmed Jordan’s “absolute support” for the Lebanese state in asserting its sovereignty across all Lebanese territory, restricting weapons to the state and restoring national institutions.
Saudi Arabia also welcomed the ceasefire and praised the role played by Aoun, Salam and Berri.
In a statement posted on X, the foreign ministry reiterated the kingdom’s support for “the Lebanese state in extending sovereignty and restricting arms to the state and its legitimate institutions.”
Oman also welcomed the truce, urging all parties to abide by its terms and avoid any actions that could undermine it.
The foreign ministry expressed appreciation for efforts by the US to secure the agreement.
Earlier on Thursday, Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon would begin a 10-day ceasefire at midnight local time in Beirut and Tel Aviv (2100GMT).
“I just had excellent conversations with the highly respected President Joseph Aoun, of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his nickname.
“These two leaders have agreed that in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 PM EST,” he added.
The announcement followed US-mediated talks between Lebanese and Israeli delegations that took place on Tuesday at the State Department in Washington, DC.
The US and Israel began attacks on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, and from Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel then began striking Hezbollah, killing over 2,000 people and displacing 1 million over the last six weeks.
A ceasefire between the US and Iran was also reached last week, and efforts to end the war permanently are under way.