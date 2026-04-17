Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Oman have welcomed a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon announced by US President Donald Trump, expressing support for strengthening the Lebanese state and restricting weapons to its institutions.

Syria described it as a "significant step" towards preventing further escalation in the region.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said Damascus supports all efforts aimed at preserving Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as ensuring the security of its people, according to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The ministry also expressed appreciation for regional and international initiatives that helped secure the agreement, reaffirming Syria’s readiness to contribute to efforts that promote stability and peace in Lebanon and the wider Arab region.

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Jordan’s foreign ministry praised the “major positive role” played by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in securing the ceasefire.

The ministry reaffirmed Jordan’s “absolute support” for the Lebanese state in asserting its sovereignty across all Lebanese territory, restricting weapons to the state and restoring national institutions.

Saudi Arabia also welcomed the ceasefire and praised the role played by Aoun, Salam and Berri.

In a statement posted on X, the foreign ministry reiterated the kingdom’s support for “the Lebanese state in extending sovereignty and restricting arms to the state and its legitimate institutions.”