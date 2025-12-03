EUROPE
1 min read
EU agrees deal to end Russian gas purchases by 2027
Can Europe really cut Russian gas off?
EU agrees deal to end Russian gas purchases by 2027
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Elif Eren / TRT World
December 3, 2025

The European Union has agreed to phase out Russian natural gas by 2027, marking a historic break from the dependence that defined EU energy policy for decades. The decision comes as Russia’s war in Ukraine nears its fourth year and continues to shake the continent to its core.

RECOMMENDED

By October 2025, Russia’s share of EU gas imports had already fallen down from 45 percent before the war. But Brussels only managed this by slashing overall gas demand. The question now is whether the EU can truly cope without the Russian supply it once heavily relied on.

Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report