The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denied accusations of exerting pressure on Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) in a way that could risk the security of neighbouring Saudi Arabia.
According to the state news agency WAM, the UAE expressed on Tuesday “its deep regret” over a Saudi statement on its role in Yemen and fueling tension between Yemeni parties.
It denounced “allegations claiming that the UAE exerted pressure on, or directed, any Yemeni party to carry out military operations that would undermine the security of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or target its borders.”
It also denied accusations of sending an arms shipment to the STC forces in Yemen to fuel the conflict there, affirming its commitment to the security and stability of Saudi Arabia.
‘A red line’
Saudi Arabia expressed early on Tuesday its disappointment over UAE’s actions and pressure on STC forces to conduct military operations on the southern borders of the kingdom, calling it “a threat to the national security” and “a red line.”
The UAE's actions in Yemen "constitute a threat to the Kingdom's national security, as well as to security and stability in the Republic of Yemen and the region," read a statement by the Saudi foreign ministry published online on Tuesday, which added that the "steps taken by the brotherly United Arab Emirates are extremely dangerous.”
“The Kingdom stresses that any threat to its national security is a red line, and the Kingdom will not hesitate to take all necessary steps and measures to confront and neutralise any such threat.”
The statement came as the Saudi-led coalition said it targeted a large quantity of weapons and combat vehicles destined for Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces that were being offloaded from ships at Mukalla port in Yemen.
According to the Saudi-led coalition, the ships came from the UAE port of Fujairah and entered the port of Mukalla on December 27-28.
Meanwhile, Yemen's presidential council ordered all forces of the UAE to leave the country within 24 hours and cancelled a security pact with Abu Dhabi as tensions rose in the years-long infighting in which regional powers back different factions.
Saudi Arabia said the UAE must cease military or financial support to any party.