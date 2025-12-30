The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denied accusations of exerting pressure on Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) in a way that could risk the security of neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

According to the state news agency WAM, the UAE expressed on Tuesday “its deep regret” over a Saudi statement on its role in Yemen and fueling tension between Yemeni parties.

It denounced “allegations claiming that the UAE exerted pressure on, or directed, any Yemeni party to carry out military operations that would undermine the security of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or target its borders.”

It also denied accusations of sending an arms shipment to the STC forces in Yemen to fuel the conflict there, affirming its commitment to the security and stability of Saudi Arabia.

‘A red line’

Saudi Arabia expressed early on Tuesday its disappointment over UAE’s actions and pressure on STC forces to conduct military operations on the southern borders of the kingdom, calling it “a threat to the national security” and “a red line.”