US
2 min read
US Supreme Court clears path for Trump's third-country deportation plan
Liberal justices warn ruling could expose migrants to harm as Trump administration resumes deportations to nations outside migrants' homelands.
US Supreme Court clears path for Trump's third-country deportation plan
US Supreme Court clears path for Trump’s third-country deportation plan / AP
June 23, 2025

The US Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to resume swift deportations of migrants to third countries, even when those countries are not the migrants’ homelands.

The decision, issued without a full explanation, lifts a lower court’s order that had temporarily blocked the removals.

The court’s conservative majority did not elaborate on its reasoning, as is common for emergency rulings.

All three liberal justices dissented, warning that the decision could put lives at risk.

The case stems from a May incident in which US officials put eight foreign nationals —originally from Myanmar, Vietnam, and Cuba — on a flight to South Sudan, despite a standing court order requiring they be allowed to challenge their removal.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene in deportations to third countries

US District Judge Brian E. Murphy had ruled that deporting individuals to a country other than their own without proper legal review could violate US obligations under international anti-torture laws.

In response to Murphy’s order, the plane was diverted to a US naval base in Djibouti, where the migrants were held in makeshift quarters.

The Supreme Court’s ruling does not overturn Murphy’s broader concern that migrants be given a meaningful opportunity to argue that deportation to a third country would place them at serious risk.

RECOMMENDED

However, the decision allows the government to resume such deportations while legal proceedings continue.

In a sharply worded dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned that the ruling could leave "thousands exposed to the risk of torture or death."

"The government has made clear in word and deed that it feels itself unconstrained by law, free to deport anyone anywhere without notice or an opportunity to be heard," Sotomayor wrote in a 19-page dissent joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The Trump administration has signed agreements with countries, including Panama and Costa Rica, to receive deportees when their home countries refuse them.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court had previously blocked deportations to El Salvador while lower courts determined how much time migrants should be granted to file legal challenges.

Judge Murphy, a Biden appointee, previously intervened in another high-profile case, ordering the return of a Guatemalan man who had been deported to Mexico, where he said he was abused.

That man, identified in court documents as O.C.G., is believed to be the first migrant returned to US custody after deportation under Trump’s renewed immigration clampdown.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation