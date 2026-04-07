An Iranian official has called on young people to form “human chains” around power plants across the country as a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is about to expire.

“I call on all youth, cultural and artistic figures, athletes and champions to take part in the national campaign ‘Human Chain for a Bright Future for Iranian Youth,’” Alireza Rahimi, deputy minister of Sports and Youth, said on X.

Rahimi said participants are expected to gather on Tuesday at 2 pm (1030 GMT) in front of power generation stations across the country.

“We will stand side by side … to say that attacking public infrastructure is a war crime,” he added.