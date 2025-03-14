Following contentious US policies on Ukraine and Gaza, President Donald Trump has turned his attention to Iran, seeking to reopen negotiations with America’s long-standing adversary.

But the path to a potential agreement is strewn with obstacles.

Iran’s nuclear programme, with enrichment levels nearing weapons-grade capacity, remains a key point of contention.

Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal during his first term, coupled with his “maximum pressure” campaign, has left Tehran deeply distrustful of Washington’s intentions.

“I would rather negotiate a deal. I’m not sure that everybody agrees with me, but we can make a deal that would be just as good as if you won militarily,” Trump said in a recent Fox News interview.

Yet, Trump’s conciliatory tone was laced by threats: “If we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing for them.” He also warned that “something is going to happen very soon,” repeating the phrase for emphasis.

“The other alternative is we have to do something because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon," he added.

Iran denies that it is developing a nuclear weapon, but it has continued to enrich uranium to higher levels, particularly after the previous Trump administration withdrew from the JCPOA, killing the Obama-era deal with Iran.

Trump portrays himself as a master negotiator , ramping up pressure on Tehran — but Iran hasn’t budged. Iran’s response to ‘Trump’s threats’ has been indifferent.

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei dismissed negotiations with a “ bullying government ,” without addressing the US directly.

Meanwhile, the response of Iran’s moderate president, Masoud Pezeshkian, was blunt: “ Do whatever the hell you want .”

Iran’s UN mission, however, left a door slightly ajar.

“If the objective of negotiations is to address concerns vis-à-vis any potential militarization of Iran’s nuclear program, such discussions may be subject to consideration,” the mission said in a statement .

The confusion surrounding Trump’s overture did not help matters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed no letter had been received from Trump. Yet, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president of the UAE, reportedly delivered the letter to Tehran on Wednesday, underscoring the fragmented state of communication.

The Trump administration is weighing a plan to intercept and inspect Iranian oil tankers at sea. That invoked an international accord of 2003 Proliferation Security Initiative designed to curb the spread of weapons of mass destruction.

Can both sides negotiate?

“The fact that Trump publicly announced it beforehand makes the entire situation dubious,” says Ghoncheh Tazmini, an Iranian-Canadian political analyst. “He wants to strike a deal, but setting this kind of tone from the outset reflects the nature of the engagement he seeks.”

Trump’s letter “signals an effort to reopen nuclear negotiations,” says Dr Daria Daniels Skodnik, a political scientist and former Deputy Commandant at the NATO Defence College in Rome.