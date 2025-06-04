WORLD
2 min read
Iran to continue uranium enrichment, Khamenei tells US
Iran and the United States have engaged in five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations in Muscat and Rome, mediated by Oman.
Iran to continue uranium enrichment, Khamenei tells US
Khamenei says national independence means “not waiting for a green or red light from the US”. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 4, 2025

Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has rejected US calls to halt nuclear enrichment, saying the process is central to the country’s nuclear programme.

The United States “can’t do anything” regarding Iran’s nuclear activities, Khamenei said on Wednesday during a ceremony in Tehran marking the 36th anniversary of the death of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Iranian leader said Washington’s primary demand is for Iran to forgo its nuclear industry entirely and remain dependent on the US for its energy needs.

“Our response to America’s nonsense is clear: they cannot do anything about this,” he said, dismissing US demands for a complete halt to uranium enrichment.

Since last month, Tehran and Washington have engaged in five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations in Muscat and Rome, mediated by Oman. While both sides have acknowledged some progress, a decisive breakthrough has yet to be achieved.

Complicating the talks is the US insistence that Iran dismantle its uranium enrichment programme, a demand that senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister and chief negotiator Abbas Araghchi, have labelled “non-negotiable”.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran rules out nuclear deal if 'peaceful' uranium enrichment denied

‘Foundational industry’

In a social media post on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his administration’s stance on Iran’s enrichment.

RECOMMENDED

“The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from ‘enriching’. Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM,” he wrote.

His comments came just days after Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi delivered what Araghchi described as “elements of a US proposal” aimed at clinching a nuclear agreement, the details of which remain shrouded in secrecy.

Media reports, however, indicate that the proposal might permit Iran to conduct “limited low-level uranium enrichment” on its own soil for a yet-to-be-determined period.

Adopting a defiant tone, Khamenei emphasised that national independence means “not waiting for a green or red light from the US”.

He described Iran’s nuclear industry as a “foundational industry”, highlighting the country’s success in establishing a complete nuclear fuel cycle due to the efforts of Iranian scientists over the years.

Khamenei also called for strengthening the country’s defence capabilities, describing it as “another pillar of national independence”.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law