POLITICS
2 min read
Jack Smith says Trump privately acknowledged 2020 election loss
Testimony released by House Republicans shows former special counsel Jack Smith said Donald Trump admitted to others that he lost to Joe Biden, despite publicly claiming victory and facing now-dropped federal charges.
Jack Smith says Trump privately acknowledged 2020 election loss
Jack Smith enters a closed-door deposition into his now dismissed-cases against Trump over efforts to overturn 2020 election results. / Reuters
January 1, 2026

Jack Smith, the former Justice Department special counsel who brought two now-dropped criminal cases against US President Donald Trump, said that the Republican had acknowledged to others that he lost the 2020 election against former President Joe Biden, according to a transcript of a testimony by Smith.

The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Wednesday released 255 pages of transcript from Smith's testimony in mid-December, when he defended his investigation before the Republican-controlled panel.

His private testimony came following months of disclosures from Trump appointees at the Justice Department and Republican lawmakers intended to discredit Smith's probe and bolster Trump's claims that the cases were an abuse of the legal system.

Publicly, Trump falsely claimed that he won the 2020 election. His supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the election. After taking office for a second time in January 2025, Trump pardoned the rioters.

RelatedTRT World - US opens investigation into former Trump prosecutor Jack Smith

In the testimony, Smith was asked if Trump ever acknowledged "that he knew that he had actually lost the election" to Biden, according to the transcript.

"Yes," Smith replied. "So this paragraph references different statements that he made in the presence of other people. One is that, 'It doesn't matter if you won or lost the election. You still fight like hell.' And then the other was, 'Can you believe I lost to this f'ing guy?' referring to Joe Biden."

RECOMMENDED

The transcript showed Smith to be saying that he saw "these admissions as corroborative of the larger case."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of work hours on Smith's testimony.

Smith and his team secured indictments in 2023, accusing Trump of illegally retaining classified documents following his first term in office and plotting to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. Smith dropped both cases after Trump won the 2024 election, citing a Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

Smith has said his prosecutors followed justice department policy and were not influenced by politics.

Trump and his allies have alleged political motivation.

RelatedTRT World - 'Rigged and stolen': Trump wants Department of Justice to investigate 2020 presidential election
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US
Thailand heads to polls to elect parliament, change constitution
Washington Post CEO out after sweeping job cuts
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Istanbul
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access