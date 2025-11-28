WORLD
1 min read
Switzerland to prioritise ground-based air defence amid increasing drone threats
Deteriorating European security has prompted Switzerland to prioritise ground-based air defence within available resources, putting other military capability projects on hold.
Switzerland to prioritise ground-based air defence amid increasing drone threats
The motions demand that the government acquire the necessary systems and enough munitions to protect Swiss airspace. / Reuters
November 28, 2025

Switzerland will prioritise ground-based air defence to better protect airspace and counter drone attacks, putting other projects on hold to save money.

The country’s highest executive authority, the Federal Council, said on Thursday it would support three motions coming before parliament in the winter session aimed at strengthening land-based air defence, according to Swiss Radio Television (RTS).

The security policy committees of both chambers have called for a "rapid and comprehensive response to the extraordinary threat that Russia poses to European airspace," the report said.

RECOMMENDED

The motions demand that the government acquire the necessary systems and enough munitions to protect Swiss airspace. According to the texts, the objective must be to be able to neutralise a drone attack, "even in large numbers."

They added that "the extraordinary situation requires immediate action."

The Federal Council said the security policy situation in Europe has deteriorated significantly in recent months and that it is therefore prepared to prioritise ground-based air defence "within the limits of available resources." It acknowledged that doing so will affect the rebuilding of other military capabilities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions