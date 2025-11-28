Switzerland will prioritise ground-based air defence to better protect airspace and counter drone attacks, putting other projects on hold to save money.

The country’s highest executive authority, the Federal Council, said on Thursday it would support three motions coming before parliament in the winter session aimed at strengthening land-based air defence, according to Swiss Radio Television (RTS).

The security policy committees of both chambers have called for a "rapid and comprehensive response to the extraordinary threat that Russia poses to European airspace," the report said.