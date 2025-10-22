Armenia’s prime minister has voiced optimism that the ongoing positive dialogue between Armenia and Türkiye could soon lead to the opening of their shared border.

Yerevan is “ready, not only politically but also technically” to enable the transit of freight trucks between Türkiye and Azerbaijan through Armenian territory, Nikol Pashinyan told the 2025 Tbilisi Silk Road Forum in Georgia on Wednesday.

“The positive dialogue between Armenia and Türkiye gives hope that the parties may open the borders in the near future,” he added.

“We are ready, starting today, to ensure the transit of freight trucks through Armenian territory from Türkiye to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Türkiye."

He added that Armenia is also politically prepared to allow transit between Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhchivan and the main part of Azerbaijan, though “technical readiness is not yet achieved due to the lack of infrastructure.”

Construction of pipelines