The 57th Damascus International Book Fair officially opened on Thursday in Syria’s capital, marking its first edition since the fall of the Assad regime.

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa, who attended the opening ceremony at the Conference Palace, described the fair as a “” after what he called the full liberation of Syria.

“Humanity has long sought truth,” al Sharaa said in his remarks. “The more knowledge increases, the greater awareness becomes, and with it the need for continued learning.”

He argued that societies lacking knowledge are bound to weakness, while those that acquire and apply it gain strength, adding that Damascus has historically been a beacon of scholarship whose influence once stretched both east and west.